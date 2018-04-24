The Federal Government has set up a committee to review the technical and financial aspects of the demands by the striking Joint Health Sector Unions.

This was part of the decisions reached at a meeting of top government officials held on Sunday night on the crisis in the health sector caused by the ongoing industrial action.

The Director of Press, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Lawrence Ojabo, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday night.

Ojabo did not disclose the identities of members of the committee.

He said, “In a bid to restore normalcy to the health sector and ameliorate the sufferings of patients, high-level Federal Government officials met on Sunday, April 22, 2018 to find ways of ending the ongoing strike by the Joint Health Sector Unions and finding lasting solutions to the issues.

“A committee was mandated to review the technical and financial-related aspects involved in the demands of JOHESU. The high-level Federal Government team will continue its meeting on Monday and Tuesday.”