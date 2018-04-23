Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has charged corps members to serve as change agents and mobilise their host communities toward a better Nigeria.

The governor, in a speech at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2018 Batch A corps members in Minna on Monday, also challenged them to sensitise the people on patriotism and the supremacy of the national interest.

‘‘It is my belief that your education, exposure and this subsequent call for national service have prepared you to fight those vices working against Nigeria’s development.

“It is also my belief that you will be a shining light to communities that you will be working with, in the course of your primary assignment,” he said.

Bello assured the corps members of adequate security throughout the year, but advised them to be security conscious.

Earlier, Mrs. Theresa Arokoyo, the NYSC Coordinator in Niger, had said that 1,969 corps members had been registered for the exercise, adding that 995 were females while 974 were males.

She said that the corps members had exhibited high sense of discipline and responded satisfactorily to camp instructions.

Arokoyo advised the corps members to take advantage of the scheme’s skills acquisition programme to learn trades that could help them in future.