Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, has described Nigerian youths as the best in the world, lamenting that the under-privileged among them have had to struggle hard to make it in an environment without viable and equal opportunities.

The governor was reacting to a statement credited to President Muhammadu Buhari saying that many Nigeria youths below age of 30 were lazy and only wait for cheap and easy way out.

Governor Fayose who told the 2,300 corps members deployed to Ekiti State during the swearing in ceremony, on Monday, at Ise-Ekiti orientation camp, said that Nigerian leaders believe strongly in them, their industry and strength of character amid daunting socio-economic odds, urged them to keep hope alive as a new, younger and energetic leader would soon emerge to better their lot.

Said he, “Without being immodest, I join other Nigerians to condemn the statement that undermines our youth, describing them as lazy, I rather say our youths are the best in the world

”With great determination and lack of opportunities, you have been forging ahead and struggling to make it; we believe in you , that you are the best, the entertainment industry is greatly populated by the youths and you have fetched great fortune for the country. So, it is inappropriate to say you are lazy. We need younger and energetic Nigerian as next President. I assure you of our best hospitality and protection.”

Governor Fayose also said the need to advise the corps members and identify with them and made him to personally grace the occasion. He appealed to the young graduates not to be tools for election-rigging particularly in the forthcoming governorship poll in Ekiti State.

”I will never asked you to do anything that is unbecoming of Nigerian youths, the country looks up to you in the coming elections. Please don’t allow any politicians to influence you to rig including myself.

”Run away from inducement and politicians that would call your attention to do evil. You will be remembered for whatever you did. The Lord will keep all of you for me. The youths should not allow themselves to be used for thuggery or to rig elections by the politicians.

“If I Ayo Fayose asked you to rig election for me, you should decline. Your parents have spent fortunes on you to be a graduate. You should not disappoint them. Those politicians will never call out their children to die. Don’t allow yourselves to be used.

“Those of you that are being sworn in today will be around when the governorship election will hold in July, don’t allow yourselves to be used.

“Your parents expect you to return home alive, hale and hearty,” he said.