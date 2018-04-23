The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions over the Central states of the country on Tuesday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Monday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 28 to 39 and 17 to 26 degrees Celsius.

It added that there would be chances of localised thunderstorms over Abuja, Yola, Jos, Kaduna and Gombe during afternoon and evening hours.

The agency also predicted that the Southern states would experience cloudy morning and isolated thunderstorms over Calabar with day and night temperatures in the range of 31 to 35 and 22 to 25 degrees Celsius.

It further predicted scattered thunderstorms over Ado-Ekiti, Akure, Benin, Lagos, Awka, Enugu, Abakaliki, Umuahia, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Eket and environs later in the day.

According to NiMet, Northern states will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures in the range of 40 to 43 and 26 to 28 degrees Celsius.

“The moisture influx into the country is expected to continue thereby increasing the level of cloudiness which will give rise to rainfall over some parts of the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicts.