The Media office of the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has reacted to media reports, quoting the Emir of Kano, HRM Muhammadu Sanusi, as criticising some Ministers for their absence at an Investment forum organised by the Nigerian Embassy in Washington DC, USA.

In the reports, the respected Emir who is a former CBN Governor, had expressed his disappointment with some ministers, including Dr Fayemi, for failing to attend the forum, despite being in Washington DC during the time of the event.

According to a a press statement signed by Yinka Oyebode, Special Adviser (Media) to the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, “We however deem it necessary to correct some wrong impressions created in the reports as a result of incomplete information. This is important for the sake of the public, who deserve to know the true position as follows:

Dr Fayemi did not confirm attendance at any investment forum in Washington DC, USA, hence cannot be accused of shunning the event.

As a matter of fact, the Minister and a few of his colleagues, during the said period were attending some investment forum organizedby the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) on the sidelines ofthe Commonwealth Head of Government meeting (CHOGM), in London, UK.

There have been instances where names of Ministers and top government officials were announced as participants in some events without proper invitation and confirmation of attendance. This is certainly the case with the Washington event.

So, to suggest that that Dr Fayemi was in Washington and chose not to attend the event could not have been an accurate account of what transpired. He was certainly nowherenear America and the organizers cannot say he confirmed to be at the event.

Organisers of important events should not always assume they have put the necessary steps in place when they simply have not taken the pain to invite and also confirm attendance at an event.”