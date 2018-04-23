The Director-general of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, has lauded Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, for paying N253 million outstanding allowances of corps members.

The letter was presented to the Governor during 2018 batch “A” Corps members’ swearing-in ceremony at Wamakko orientation camp Monday.

Kazaure represented by Sokoto state Coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, said the payment along with release of N43.5 million for provision of beds and mattresses at orientation camp was commendable.

“NYSC management are overwhelmed with the efforts including institutionalising monthly payment of corps members allowances.

“Approval of construction and renovation of corps members lodges alongside renovation of school facilities in the state.

“These and other previous gestures demonstrated the governor’s commitment to the success of the NYSC scheme and serve as morale booster to corps members and managers, the director-general said.

In his address, Tambuwal enjoined corp members to maximally use their God- given physical and intellectual endowments to pursue national unity and cohesion during the service year.

Tambuwal, represented by Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Bashir Garba, said the scheme had for years, being pivotal at ensuring national integration, social, cultural and physical development.

He urged the corps members to strive to actualise the set norms enshrined in the scheme.

He advised the corps members to promote discipline; tolerance and understanding among Nigerians as well as become change agents in solving problems and challenges facing the nation.

Tambuwal further counseled corps members to continue with their good morals and values gained during training exercise.

He encouraged them to interact freely and undertake viable community projects that improve the lives people living in their respective places of primary assignments.

“The nation is faced with enormous challenges of development and meeting their needs, require collective efforts ’’ Tambuwal said.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman NYSC governing board in Sokoto State, Alhaji Abubakar Ladan, urged corps members to demonstrate exemplary conducts during the orientation exercise.

Ladan expressed the hope that they would carry good virtues to their respective places of primary assignments.

He called on corps members to complement government efforts in its fight against corruption, drug abuse and other forms of vices in the country.

He said hard working corps members would receive awards from state government and the Sulatan, but noted that sanction also awaits any person found wanting during the service year.

Alhaji Musa Abubakar, the Sokoto State Coordinator of NYSC, said 2,200 corps members were posted to the state.

Chief Judge of Sokoto State, Justice Bello Abbas, performed the swears-in and oath taking of the corps members.