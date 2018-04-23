President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former Minister of Information, Chief Alexander Akinyele, on his 80th birthday, slated for Tuesday.

Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday, said he joined all Public Relations professionals, the media industry, friends and family of Akinyele in celebrating the milestone.

He noted the achievements of the former minister in the public and the private sectors, including being the pioneer spokesperson of the Nigerian Customs Service.

The president extolled Akinyele’s visionary leadership style and courageous service to the nation, especially his contributions to the public sector.

He said that the former minister ensured that communication became an integral part of policy formulation and execution, and actualisation of all development projects.

Buhari said the former minister’s experience as Secretary-General and later President of the Nigeria Public Relations would always be useful to the country.

The president noted that Akinyele was also Chairman of the National Sports Commission and member of the Constituent Assembly.

He prayed God to grant the former minister longer life, good health and more strength to serve God and humanity.