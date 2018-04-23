The Delta State Government on Monday said that it would continue to support the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and work out ways of ameliorating the challenges facing the scheme in the state.

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta said this during the swearing- in of the Batch A corps members in Issele-Uku.

The governor was represented by his deputy, Mr Kingsley Utuaro.

The governor said that the state’s continued support for the scheme became necessary so that it would be able to justify the reasons for its establishment more effectively and efficiently.

He said that the government would also continue to reward outstanding performance by corps members who distinguished themselves during the service year.

He said that this was to encourage competitive spirit among corps members with a view to bringing out the best in them during the one year of selflessness service to their fatherland.

He called on the corps members to be readily available and participate in the Skills’ Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) introduced by NYSC and maximally benefit from it.

Earlier, The State Coordinator, Mr Benjamin Omotade, said that 2,295 corps members comprising 1,098 males and 1,197 females had been duly registered.

Omotade said that it was gratifying to note that the corps members had shown high level of discipline.

He welcomed the corps members to camp and enjoined them to bear with the little inconveniences they would experience.

He advised them to settle down fast to the workings and peculiar nature of the camp.

He thanked the governor and the state government for all their love and support to the scheme.