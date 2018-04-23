The leader of the Ohanaeze Women Organisation has denied claims reported in the media that she has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term.

While reacting to the claim by Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Federal Capital Territory chapter, Odozi Nwodozi, published in a national daily, Mrs Calista Adimachukwu, said she had not endorsed Buhari’s ambition.

“This is false because I have been in Nnewi, Anambra state for over one week now, and the Ohanaeze Igbo Women Organization Worldwide has not endorsed any candidate for 2019 elections,” Adimachukwu said.

“If we are to endorse a candidate, we must have a wide consultation with all Igbo leaders because Igbos are Republicans by nature. Issues are discussed in Igbo land before decisions are reached.”

The report also stated that the group’s mandate had expired since the dissolution of the group, a stance which Adimachukwu refuted.

“I want to state categorically that the Women Wing was inaugurated on 31st January, 2015 and as such our mandate ends on 31st January, 2019 because we were elected for a term of four years,” she said in a statement.

The women’s wing of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo was dissolved by the main body led by Chief Nnai Nwobodo in September 2017 but Adimachukwu said the group had left the main body three months before the dissolution.

“Due to the maladministration and high-handedness of Chief Nnia Nwodo, the women officially pulled out of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo main body through Resolution by the Women Executives on the 3rd of June, 2017 before their so called dissolution of the groups in September 2017, to which Ohanaeze Ndigbo was notified through Chief Nnia Nwodo. He never denied our accusations against him for gross misconduct and high-handedness, and he never negotiated with the women diplomatically nor contested our pulling out in court till date.”

Adimachukwu further noted that the break out Ohanaeze Women Wing exists on its own backed by the law.

“The general public and the government should take note that there is no more Women Wing within the Ohanaeze main body either now or in the future, because of the fact that Ohanaeze Women Wing is now a legally existing entity of its own with the name Ohanaeze Igbo Women Organization Worldwide.”