The authorities of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, on Monday announced the promotion of five professors and 19 associate professors in the institution.

The authorities announced the promotions in a statement signed by the university’s Public Relation Officer, Mrs Lydia Legbu.

The professors are: Olagunju Remi, Department of Architecture; Abdulkarim Ambali, Department of Chemical Engineering; Aguwa Isiwu, Department of Civil Engineering, Ndaliman Baba, Department of Mechanical Engineering, and Wushishi Ibrahim, Department of Science Education.

The statement named the associate professors to include Mercy Adeyeye, Department of Entrepreneurship and Business Studies; Joseph Ajayi, Department of Agricultural Economics and Extension Technology; Adama Yisa, Department of Animal Production; Faith Debaniyu, Department, Agricultural Economics and Extension Technology; and Salaudeen Tajudeen, Department of Crop Production.

According to the statement, the appointments took effect from October 1, 2017.