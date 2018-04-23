Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi has assured corps members of adequate security and better welfare.

Bagudu gave the assurance at the swearing in ceremony of the NYSC batch A at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Dakingari, Suru Local Government Area on Monday.

”The government of Kebbi State on its part will do every thing within its capacity to ensure a conducive and secure environment during and after the orientation course .

”Kebbi State is known for peace, your safety here is assured.

“I have directed various security agencies in the state to double their efforts towards ensuring adequate law and order,” he said.

Bagudu, represented by the Head of Service, Alhaji Abubakar Idris, said NYSC had remained a beacon of hope for the nation’s development.

According to him, it has enlightened graduate youths who prior to the inception of the scheme are strangers to diverse culture and traditions of others parts of the nation.

The governor urged corps members to be law abiding citizens and partner with Kebbi to secure the environment.

He said that his administration would improve on the general welfare of the corps members in the state.

Bagudu also urged them to respect the social and cultural beliefs of the community they were posted to serve.

Earlier, the state Coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Lawal Turawa, said that 2,216 corps members had registered for the three weeks orientation, comprised of 1,156 males and 1,105 females.

Turawa said that the corps members would undergo orientation on skills acquisition and entrepreneurship during the orientation.

He said that the aims was to make them self-reliant and employers of labour rather than job seekers at the end of the service year.