Senator Dino Melaye has been released by officials of the Nigerian Immigration Service.

The lawmaker was arrested early Monday morning at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on his way to Morocco.

Mr Melaye was declared wanted by the Nigeria Police for his alleged involvement in a murder case and provision of support for criminal elements in his home state of Kogi.

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) also confirmed the arrest of Dino Melaye.