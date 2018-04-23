An FCT High Court, Apo, on Monday discharged one Mmadile Eze, accused of N 10.1 million fraud.

Justice Sylvanus Oriji, in his ruling, held that the prosecution did not establish a prima facie case against the defendant in respect of the offences in the eight-count charge.

Oriji said he found the defendant not guilty of obtaining various sums of money from Mr Douglas Ekhator, for plot No. 481, Guzape District, because it was not done under false pretence.

The judge discharged the defendant as a result of the inability of the prosecution to establish a prima facie case against him.

Eze was arraigned on Nov. 24, 2014, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on an eight-count charge.

The prosecutor, Christopher Mshelia, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offences in July 2008.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offences.