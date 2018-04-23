YouTube

Senator Dino Melaye, lawmaker representing Kogi west senatorial district, says over armed 30 policemen have invaded his residence in the Maitama area of Abuja.

Melaye announced this via his Twitter handle on Monday afternoon.

He was previously detained for a short while at the Abuja airport and was blocked from travelling out of the country, before being released.

Anjuguri Manzah, spokesman of the federal capital territory (FCT), command is yet to reply to inquiries on the incident.

