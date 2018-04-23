Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Monday called on the Corps members to be vanguards of national unity of the country.

He also urged them to shun social vices such as corruption, ethnic bigotry, religious intolerance, violence and indiscipline in the course of their service to the nation.

The Governor made the call during the swearing-in ceremony of 2018 batch ‘A’ Corps members deployed to Ebonyi State at the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Permanent Orientation Camp, Old Macgregor College, Afikpo.

He charged the Corps members to be exemplary, dedicated and committed in all they do both at the Camp and throughout their Service year.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Hyginus Nwokwu, the Governor further charged the Corps members to take full advantage of the Camp activities to enrich themselves by dedicating themselves to the lessons that they would learn from the activities prevalent in the Camp.

“I urge you to be prepared to follow in the footsteps of your predecessors who have done very well over the years in contributing meaningfully to the development of the State. I wish to say it here that I am proud of the lofty achievements of the NYSC in the State over the years”.

In her address, the State Co-Ordinator of NYSC, Iluebbey Regina. E. advised the prospective Corps members to play an active role in ensuring that the nation remains indivisible and indissoluble by emphasizing the merits in the togetherness and unity of the nation.

The State Coordinator who charged the Corps members to shape up and adapt themselves adequately to the demands and expectations of the orientation camp to enrich their knowledge and expand their horizon.

“Your Excellency sir, let me use this medium to inform you that a total of 2,201 prospective corps members deployed to the State has reported and has been registered. Out of the number registered 1,116 are males while 1,085 are females.

Mr Iluebbey appealed to the state government to assist the NYSC to renovate facilities in the camp and reconstruct the road leading to the camp.

The corps members were sworn-in by Justice Benson Ogbu, who represented the State Chief Judge, Justice Alloy Nwankwo.

The corpers also engaged in several activities to entertain the audience which include tug of war, karate, dance etc.