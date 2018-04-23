Nigeria’s Chinedu Moghalu has been appointed the head, communications and advocacy, for the Africa Risk Capacity (ARC)/United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

A statement released by the African Risk Capacity (ARC) said Moghalu would be leading efforts to ensure that its work in responding to the challenges of climate change and natural disaster risk management is strategically communicated to the member states and the international community in a way that secures commitment and boosts resource mobilisation.

Moghalu previously served as the regional head of Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) for Delta and south-east states.

He also served as the head of the corporate communication division of NEXIM headquarters in Abuja.

Moghalu has worked with various United Nations agencies, including the ILO and the global fund for AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

He holds a MSc degree in communications for development and degrees in political science and law from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and University of Lagos.

Moghalu is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), International Bar Association (IBA), International Public Relations Association (IPRA), and sits on the board of the Chigari Foundation.