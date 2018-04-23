The First lady of Kebbi state, Hajia Aisha Atiku Bagudu, has said that she is committed to helping the less privileged and the almajiris in the society through her foundation.

The founder of Mass Literacy For The Less Privileged And The Almajiris Initiative (MALLPAI), said this at the weekend.

‘We will continue to give back to the society through the foundation. It is important to educate these children and help them attain their goals,” she said.

Recalled that the wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo, commended the successes of MALLPAI, while stressing the importance of educating the children of the less-privileged in the society.

“if they were left on the streets, our nation is endangered; if they are happy, we would be happy, if they are hungry, sick, angry, they would be violence and the consequences would affect all us,” she said during the second annual event of MALLPAI.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State also commended her humanitarian service to uplift the less privilege in society and stressed that all Prophets of God preached seeking for education and render service to humanity.

MALLPAI is an initiative of Hajiya Bagudu, which was established to eradicate illiteracy in communities, enrich the minds of the youth, add values to the lives of the less privileged and help develop unskilled women.