APC Senator representing Kogi West Dino Melaye says he has just been arrested at Abuja’s international airport.

According to a tweet the senator posted on his Twitter account Monday morning, he said:

“I have just been arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport on my way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Govt after checking in.”

I have just been arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport on my way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Govt after checking in. — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) April 23, 2018