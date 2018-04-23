APC Senator representing Kogi West Dino Melaye says he has just been arrested at Abuja’s international airport.
According to a tweet the senator posted on his Twitter account Monday morning, he said:
“I have just been arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport on my way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Govt after checking in.”
I have just been arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport on my way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Govt after checking in.
— Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) April 23, 2018
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]