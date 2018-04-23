Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, weekend called for collaborative effort to eradicate polio in the country, as he expressed happiness that Delta State has not recorded any outbreak of Poliomyelitis in the last seven years.

The governor who disclosed this while flagging off the first round of 2018 National Immunization Plus days in Sapele, Delta State, attributed the achievement to the sustained collaborative effort of stakeholders to eradicate polio scourge from the society.

Represented by Health Commissioner Dr, Mordi Ononye, Okowa tasked relevant Ministries Department and Agencies, MDA, to redouble efforts toward achieving set goals and commended the Delta State Primary Health Care and Development Agency and donor agencies for the synergy and dogged commitment to stamp out the menace.

Chairman, Delta State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Mrs Isioma Okobah, called on mothers to take advantage of the exercise to immunize their children from 0 – 5 years.