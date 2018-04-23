Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has lamented that Edo South senatorial district of the state has remained educationally disadvantaged due to the low quality of education offered and dilapidated structures in tertiary institutions in the area.

The governor who hails from the district occupied by the Benin people, reiterated his commitment towards improving the standards and structures in tertiary institutions run by the state both in Edo South and other parts of the state.

Obaseki disclosed this when he received members of the Committee of Benin Elders, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House in Benin City.

He said: “We are making efforts to revamp the existing structures at the colleges and universities owned by the state. Edo South has remained educationally disadvantage. This is not because of lack of institutions but because of dearth of quality of the education offered and the dilapidated structures in these tertiary institutions.

“We will continue to invest resources to fix standards and structures in these institutions of higher learning. We are addressing these problems first by focusing on basic education which is the foundation.”