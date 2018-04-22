Nigerian Army says its troops on clearance patrol intercepted three women and children who on interrogation confessed to being wives of Boko Haram terrorists who escaped from Mangusun following the ongoing clearance operation in the area by soldiers.

Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, who announced this in a statement, said the women are currently in military custody and preliminary investigation is ongoing.

The Army spokesperson added that troops of 151 Task Force Battalion of operation LAFIYA DOLE while on patrol along Ngurosoye-Bama road, Borno State intercepted Boko Haram terrorists.

He added that one member of the terrorist group was neutralized during the exchange of fire while others fled. He added that items recovered include two bicycles two bags of guinea corn and one bag of onion.