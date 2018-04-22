The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the central states of the country on Monday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 34 to 40 and 23 to 29 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that there would be chances of localised thunderstorm over Abuja, Yola, Jos, Kaduna, Lafia, Minna, Bida, Makurdi, Lokoja and Jalingo during afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience cloudy conditions with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Yenagoa, Calabar, Port Harcourt and Eket in the morning hours.

It also predicted scattered thunderstorms over Oshogbo, Akure, Ijebu Ode, Lagos, Awka, Enugu, Abakaliki, Umuahia, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Eket and environs.

NiMet further predicted that the southern states would have day and night temperatures in the range of 31 to 34 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius.

“Northern states will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions in the morning hours with chances of localised thunderstorm over Maiduguri, Potiskum, Damaturi Kano, Katsina, Sokoto and Gombe during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Northern States will have day and night temperature values in the ranges of 38 to 42 and 26 to 28 degrees Celsius respectively during the forecast period.

“Increased moisture is anticipated to give rises to rainfall activities over some parts of the country in the next 24 hours,” the agency stated.