The Presidency Sunday debunked the allegation by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that President Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to London for the Commonwealth of Heads of Government Meeting, CHOGM, was a waste, saying that the PDP was using its standard to judge the present administration.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, told newsmen that under the previous administration, it was a mere jamboree which he said was different from the present government.

According to him, “They are used to such trip being jamboree during their own time, under them it was a waste, so they thought that what obtained under them is what obtained now, but times are different.

“We have a serious minded President that does whatever he goes out to do not a President that will suddenly be missing when he should be at a meeting.

“So, they are using their own standard to judge other people.”

On the alleged absence of ministers during the investors meeting, he said, “The office of the SGF (Secretary to the Government of the Federation) is going to release a statement about the so-called absentee.”