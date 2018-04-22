Jama’atul Nasril Islam (JNI), Jigawa Chapter, has organised a security, safety, disaster management and First Aid training workshop for its members.

The Secretary of the group, Malam Muhammad Babangida, in Dutse on Sunday that the programme was to complement government’s efforts at further safeguarding the lives of the people.

“The JNI feels it should contribute its quota to state’s security, health and disaster control through full participation in security and social responsibilities in the society.

“The training is organised to equip the participants with knowledge and skills in security provision and first aid in case of disaster and other emergency situations,” Babangida said.

He explained that the training would be conducted in phases.

270 of the 400 proposed participants benefited in the first phase of the programme.

The 270 beneficiaries were drawn from the state’s North-East Senatorial District, received the training between April 19 and April 22 in Kirikasamma Local Government Area of the state.

Babangida added that the remaining would also receive similar training in the other two senatorial districts of the state.

“The beneficiaries were exposed to modern security approach, improved peace, conflict prevention, peace building, first-aid, accident prevention, disaster management and environmental hazard.

“Islam means peace, so it is the duty of all Muslims to promote peace, assist each other and prevent accident not only on the roads but in other places even in our homes.