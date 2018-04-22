The Jigawa Government has distributed relief materials worth N2 million to students affected by fire in Science and Technical College, Birnin Kudu, in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of the state.

The distribution of the materials was carried out by the Jigawa State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in collaboration with the Science and Technical Schools Board.

The ministry’s spokesman, Alhaji Wada’u Sulaiman, made this known in an interview in Dutse.

It will be recalled that fire had destroyed two hostels in the science and technical college on April 9 at about 7:30 a.m, while the students were in the dining hall.

The fire consumed belongings of at least 54 students in the school.

Sulaiman said the items distributed to the 54 affected students, included mattresses, blankets, pieces of school and private wears as well as 15 bags of assorted grains and sugar.

The spokesman added that exercise and drawing books, pens, pencils and mathematical sets were distributed to the affected students.

He pointed out that some classes had to be converted to hostels to provide accommodation for the affected students

He said that the Zonal Director of Education in the area, Malam Haruna Ayuba, spoke of the need for urgent renovation of the damaged hostels before the commencement of the rainy season.