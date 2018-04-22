The management of Nigeria’s Taraba State University, Jalingo will send a delegation to Cameroon to help repatriate the remains of two students for burial, official said.

The two were among the three students killed by falling trees during an academic tour on April 16.

The members of the the Department of Biological Science were conducting a research in Bouba Njidda National Wild Life Park, when a devastating storm caught up with them.

The Nigerian university authorities, however, said the parents of Yusuf Mohammed, had requested that his remains be buried in Cameroon.

The Deputy Register, Information and Publication, Mr Sanusi Sa’ad, said in Jalingo that Mr Mohammed’s parents communicated their wish on the burial to the authorities of the institution.

He said their wish had already been communicated to Cameroonian authorities.

Sixteen other students and the Head of Department, Dr Robert Houmso, who sustained injuries during the rainstorm were currently receiving treatment at the Garoua Hospital in Cameroun.

The dead trio were identified as Nancy Sam-Achak, Grace Thomas and Yusuf Mohammed, the president of the department’s students’ association.

Bouba Ndjida National Park is home to several animal species, including the endangered canid.

In 2012, heavily armed poachers from Chad and Sudan massacred several savannah elephants in the park.

Six troops and two guides were killed in the park in February during a clash with heavily-armed poachers on horseback.