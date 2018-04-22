The Bauchi State Government has donated over N19 million to 24 affected victims of fire disaster at Muda Lawal Market in Bauchi.

Alhaji Bala MaiKaji, the Chairman of the market, told newsmen on Sunday in Bauchi that the donation was given as succour to the affected victims.

MaiKaji said that over N50 million worth of properties were lost in the inferno which occurred twice in the last two years.

He said that the disaster had crippled business activities in the market, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

MaiKanji thanked Gov. Mohammed Abubakar for sympathising with the affected victims and pledged their support to his administration.

Mr Chizoba Umendu, one of the beneficiaries, said he lost properties worth over five million naira, saying that the three million naira support he got would help to resuscitate his business.

Umendu, while appreciating the governor’s kindness, urged the Igbo community residing in the state to live in peace with others.

Another beneficiary, Alhaji Shagari Usman, who was given four million naira, said he lost properties worth over N10 million to the disaster.

He also commended the governor for the assistance and pledged that the affected traders would contribute more positively to the economic development of the state.