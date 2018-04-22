Son of the late legal luminary and human rights crusader, Muhammed Fawehinmi, on Sunday said he awaits the death of former military dictator, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, IBB, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo on a daily basis.

Fawehinmi spoke at the unveiling of the new Gani Fawehinmi statue by the Lagos State Government at the Liberty Park, Ojota area of Lagos, to mark Gani’s 80th Posthumous birthday celebration.

Muhammed who was so happy that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode remodeled his father’s statue, said he would like to laugh at the face of three people who made his father’s stay on earth unpalatable.

He mentioned the late dictator, Sani Abacha, IBB and Obasanjo, but said unfortunately, Abacha was dead.

For the remaining two still living, Muhammed said, “I wait for their demise everyday.” He said they were now old and deserved to die.

He said the Lagos State Government had continued to set the pace, saying that Ambode was the first governor to build such a gigantic statue in honour of his father, while he acknowledged the one done by former Governor Babatunde Fashola which was smaller in size.

Muhammed appealed to the state government to scrap the Land Use Charge, LUC, and noted that he was not happy that Ambode shutdown Lagos the last time President Muhammadu Buhari came to Lagos.

According to him, Buhari had not made him happy, even though he voted for him and was the only military man that his father was closed to.

He also lamented that the Buhari government seemed to value cows more that the lives of human beings in view of incessant herdsmen killings in the country.