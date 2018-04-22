An industrialist, Dr Godwin Ehigiamusoe, has identified character education as the panacea to the present rot in the country.

He noted in Benin city that the Nigeria was presently experiencing rot because successive leaders had not imbibed good character education.

Ehigiamusoe, the Managing Director of the Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO), canvassed for education with character on Saturday at an induction as a honorary member of the Nigerian Institute for Character Education (NICE).

He stressed that no society thrive or advances in any facet without good character education by both the leaders and the led.

He added that the ideals of the NICE were germane and important to building a new Nigeria that every citizen would be proud of.

He lamented the role of conventional institutions such as churches, mosques and schools which he said were expected to have ensured that good character education was imbibed by all.

“Sadly these conventional institutions have been compromised and commercialised and not living up to expectations.

“The present Nigeria is in huge deficit in terms of value, as institutions expected to be custodian of values are not helping matters.

“Worse is that people who cause the decay are celebrated.

“ The good thing however is that, no matter the rot in the society, many Nigerians still exist who are fighting the rot.

“There is hope for Nigeria to attain her greatness of yester years through character education again’’, he said.

Ehigiamusoe gave assurance of his strong commitment to the institute towards the achievement of the essence of the institute.

He noted that the ideals of the institute clearly aligned with the perspective of LAPO and as such there was an area of convergence between the institute and the organisation.

Earlier, Chief Eddy Ikponmwen, Chairman of the institute, said the organisation was established in 2008 with a vision for a well behaved citizenry for a better Nigeria.

He said some of the objectives of the institute were to develop and encourage the spirit of National consciousness in the Nigeria citizenry.

He also said sustaining the dignity of labour in the Nigerian populace; as well as generate the spirit of moral uprightness were also part of the objectives of the institute.

Others he said were to create positive character development and manifestation in the Nigerian populace.

He further said that the institute had about 23 individual members, 24 honorary members and three corporate members, adding that the institute was very selective of its members.