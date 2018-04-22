Security operatives have taken over the headquarters of the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission, part of which went up in flames on Saturday.

The chairperson of the Commission, Dr. (Mrs) Saratu Binta Dikko-Audu, who addressed journalists shortly after the fire was contained, said all the offices on the 2nd floor of the two storey building were affected.

The offices, located in the second floor were those of the Chairman as well as legal and finance departments and conference room.

She said “no live was lost, and there were no injuries recorded. At the time the fire started, the members of the Commission were in an emergency meeting in the Chairman’s office”

Some stakeholders who commented on the incident expressed regret that the unfortunate incident happened few days to the conduct of local government elections.

“With the local government poll just a few weeks away, this incident is indeed lamentable”, a senatorial aspirant in the state observed.

The Green Party of Nigeria (GPN) has commiserated with KAD-SIECOM and the state government over the unfortunate fire incident but insisted that, the election must hold as scheduled.

The Chairman of GPN in Kaduna, Ahmed Mohammed Zagi, said despite the incident, the local government election scheduled for the second week of May must go ahead.

“GPN has committed a lot of resources in preparing for the polls and would not hesitate to seek redress in court of law if the polls fail to hold as scheduled.

“We therefore, insist that the local council polls should still hold as scheduled, while calling on the state government and law enforcement agencies to fully investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire outbreak, to erase suspicions of sabotage from those who may not want the polls to hold”, he said.