Christians have been enjoined to make wise spiritual decisions, when faced with challenges.

Making the calling at a one-day event organised by Governing Body of Jehovah’s Witnesses for French-speaking congregations at Circuit Assembly in Lekki, Lagos, Brother Adeniyi Animoro encouraged delegates not to lose hope, no matter what they are passing through in life.

Speaking on the theme: “Don’t give up in doing what is good,” to buttress his point, Animoro quoted Hebrew 5:14; and advised the brethren to cultivate good habits, avoid unwholesome entertainment and research on God’s Word. He said the Bible principles would help them make such decisions in all spheres of life.

Brother Kehinde Adewale, who spoke on “Fight against jealousy,” also urged delegates to avoid jealousy in order to promote healthy relationship with Jehovah.

Citing the case of Cain and Abel, he said the former’s act of jealousy led to the killing of his younger brother, while the latter, though jealous of wicked people’s progress, was later cautioned by God and he heeded the advice and was saved.

He advised delegates to continue in good deeds, by obeying Jehovah’s instructions and commandments regularly.

The Circuit Overseer, Brother Paul Okoroafor, counseled delegates not to be distracted or ridiculed, as they would reap God’s blessings, if they do not give up.

He urged them to always read the Bible, listen to biblical advice from congregational elders, website Watch-Tract Society to download other spiritual materials for encouragement.