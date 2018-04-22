Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has emerged the best performing Governor in the northern part of the country.

This position was sealed as Masari received the award for the Best Performing Governor in Northern Nigeria form the Ahmadu Bello University Post-graduate Representative Council.

The council leadership affirmed that Masari has distinguished himself among his peers by the huge investment he had committed to the education sector, which has reflected in budgetary provision and performance in the sector.

Presenting the award to the Governor, the President of the council explained that Governor Masari has effectively repositioned the basic education sub-sector through quality renovation and construction of primary and secondary schools across the state.

The conveners of the award dinner also cited Governor Masari’s giant strides in other sectors like the health, roads infrastructure and environment.

Responding on behalf of Masari, the Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Abubakar Yahaya Kusada, thanked the institution for the award.

Kusada said the award would further ginger and re-energize the governor in the discharge of his constitutional responsibilities.

Other recipients of the award were Kusada, who emerged as the Best Speaker in Northern Nigeria and the Director-General of Katsina Media and Publicity team, Alhaji Ibrahim Muazzam, who earned the Distinguished Service Award.

The ABUPRC cited Muazzam’s hard work and commitment in any task to which he is assigned, particularly his new role as Katsina State Government’s media coordinator.

The award ceremony was graced by the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Ibrahim Garba; the Dean Students Affairs of the university, Prof. Y.Y Bambale; and Hon. Abubakar Hussaini Dankanjiba from the Katsina State House of Assembly.