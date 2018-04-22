District Superintendent, Apostolic Faith, West Africa, Rev. Adebayo Adeniran, has urged Nigerians to turn to God with fervent prayers and he would intervene in her social, economic, and political development.

Adeniran said this on Sunday night at the Easter concert entitled: “Gains of Calvary” at its Camp-ground, Anthony Village, Lagos.

He said that embracing a lifestyle of holiness was the only way to end the current challenges the country was faced with.

Easter not only celebrat-es the deliverance of men, it offers hope to Nigeria, if the whole nation will turn to God, and turn from their wicked ways, He will heal their land.

Calvary offers hope of healing for Nigeria as a nation and for inhabitants as individuals, He will heal us all.

“We have been talking about peace at Calvary, peace for the individual, peace for the household, peace for the community, peace for the nation, peace all over the world, but that peace starts from the heart.

“As you summit your heart in humility to God to first forgive you because you have been hurtful to Him and to your fellow human beings, God will grant the grace to receive peace in the heart and that peace will spread to other people, that is the whole essence,” he main-tained.