The seven-man Committee set up to screen intending pilgrims from Ogun State for the April/May pilgrimage exercise, have concluded its assignment, with assurance that it will not relent in curbing activities of fake pilgrims with ulterior motives.

Chairman of the committee, who is a representative of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Mr. Adetunji Adetoye, who disclosed this during the exercise at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said the committee’s constitution was in line with its regulatory measures at ensuring a hitch-free pilgrimage.

He said part of the committee’s objectives was not only to educate and prepare intending pilgrims for religious task in the holy land, but to also cross-examine all their travelling documents, data, sponsorship and age eligibility, among other requirements to ensure that they are genuine.

While admitting there were some fake pilgrims with age barrier and other travelling challenges, he assured that anybody with ulterior motives would be fished out.

He explained that the success recorded so far was due to members’ commitment, as well as collaboration between necessary security agencies, which has been of great help.

Executive Chairman of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Pastor Wole Odejobi, enjoined all intending pilgrims to always be truthful and shun any act capable of tarnishing the name of Jesus and Christendom in general.