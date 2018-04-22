To enhance Nigeria’s inclusive and sustainable industrial development drive, the Federal Government and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) have validated the Country Programme (CP) for 2018 to 2022.

Speaking, yesterday, in Abuja at the validation workshop, Regional Director, UNIDO, Jean Bakole disclosed that the programme needs about $50b, calling for support from other stakeholders, as the programme would create more jobs, not only for Nigerians, but also for citizens of Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS).

Bakole explained that CP was designed and formulated to foster industrial development in Nigeria, adding that efforts will be made to strengthen synergies and minimise duplication by collaborating with other development partners, state and non-state actors, including private sector during implementation.

The Minister of State for Trade and Investment, Aisha Abubakar, said government would continue to welcome UNIDO’s support in tackling issues around the industrial sector.