Saadu Alanamu, former chairman of the governing council of Kwara State Polytechnic, says he was never sent to prison.

Alanamu was recently nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari as a commissioner of the National Population Commission (NPC).

He was said to have been remanded in prison by a Kwara state high court sitting in Ilorin over his alleged involvement in a fraud to the tune of N182m and abuse of bail conditions.

But in a statement issued on Saturday, Muhammad Adeoye, his spokesperson, said Alanamu has never been convicted by any court of law let alone been remanded for any offence.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Alanamu was in Abuja on Wednesday, April 18 for official assignment and was in Ilorin on Thursday, April 19 and was publicly cited within the metropolis pursuing his legitimate means of livelihood,” he said.

“Alanamu remains a law abiding and patriotic citizen of our great nation. Even in the countenance of media propaganda by faceless people, his strong commitment to the spirit of national integration and principle of egalitarianism cum justice is sacrosanct.”

He was in 2017 was arraigned alongside Salman Sulaiman, chief executive of Namylas Nigeria Limited, for allegedly receiving a bribe of N5m from a contractor.

The arraignment came after he was nominated to the board of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Alanamu was later dropped as a nominee.