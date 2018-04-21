President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday felicitated the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on his 78th birthday.

The traditional ruler will clock 78 on Sunday.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President said he joined indigenes of Kwara State, the Ilorin emirate and all associates of the Emir in celebrating the septuagenarian.

He noted that Sulu-Gambari’s reign on the throne has ushered in an era of peace, development and prosperity for his people.

The President commended the traditional ruler for what he described as his simple, disciplined and modern leadership style, which he has translated into remarkable developmental strides by promoting the values of good education, harmonious living, tolerance for divergence and the power of collective, progressive investments.

The statement read, “President Buhari re-affirms that the Emir of Ilorin, who is also the Chairman of the Kwara State Traditional Council, has contributed tremendously to the development of Nigeria, starting out early as a lawyer and later a jurist, and regularly providing wise counsels to leaders and serving the nation dutifully whenever he was called upon.

“The President believes the Emir of Ilorin’s love for learning and advocacy for good education in the country will always stand him out, especially his experience of serving as Chancellor to several Nigerian universities.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant the traditional ruler longer life, good health and wisdom to keep serving the country.”