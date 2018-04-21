An environmentalist and Chairman, Shodex Gardens and Shodex Beautification Landmark Limited, Mr. Olusola Adekoya, has called on Nigerians to take special interest in their environment.

Adekoya, who has contributed greatly to the growth and development of Lagos through his landscaping revolution, said: “You are as good as your environment. We must care for our environment in terms of cleanliness and purification of the oxygen we take in.

“I have spent the last 30 years of my life protecting nature and creating a green environment. I challenged all of you to start a revolution in the green environment as there is more to be done.”

Speaking during a colloquium, themed: “Greening: A major Solution to Climate Change” to commemorate his 56th birthday in Lagos recently, Adekoya said: “Shodex Beautification Landmark Limited has for a very long time been transforming our decayed and filthy environment through landscaping and beautification of self-sponsored projects, corporate and government projects. All aimed at making the environment cleaner, safer and quality enough for human survival.”

Delivering the keynote address at the colloquium, which was attended by students from secondary and tertiary educational institutions from Lagos and Ogun States, staff of the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LARK), members of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation, and Nigeria Society for Environmental Conservation; a forest biologist, Dr David Olajide Oladipo, commended the celebrant for choosing what he described as “a topical issue that is negatively and positively affecting humanity globally”.

Oladipo said: “Green environment is still the best solution to the adverse effect of the climatic change within the Ozone layer. I commend my brother Sola Adekoya whom we all call Shodex for appreciating the challenges being faced in Nigeria and across the world over the climate change and other environmental problems. Unlike others who would have rolled out the drums, Shodex chose to be modest by using his birthday celebration to add value to his environment.”

Other special guests at the event included the General Manager of LASPARK, Mrs. Bilikiss Adebiyi-Abiola; Secretary to the Lagos State Association of Landscaper, Mr. Tokunbo Sogade; and a former President, Nigerian Institute of Landscape Horticulturists, Mr. Moses Adelowokan, amongst others.

In furtherance of his birthday celebration, Adekoya dedicated three days in March 2018 to cleaning the streets of Lagos with his staff and family members, hosted children from various schools in Lagos to botanical education, and gathered landscapers, environmentalists, climate change experts to a full day colloquium on greenery, climate change, and arts and life at his Shodex Gardens located at the ample space beside Anthony Bridge, Lagos.