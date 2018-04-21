The Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (SIECOM) head office has been gutted by fire on Saturday less than a month to the state local government elections.

The fire started around 10 a.m. on the top floor of the building located along Sokoto Road.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, and it was not clear whether there were casualties.

Fire fighters arrived the scene around 11 a.m. to put out the inferno.