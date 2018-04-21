The alleged victim of sexual harassment by a lecturer in the Department of Accounting at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile -Ife, Ms. Monica Osagie, has been summoned to appear before the investigative panel probing the incident on Tuesday.

The invitation came barely 24 hours after her lawyer and and Executive Director of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, claimed that the victim had not been invited by any panel.

But it was not clear why the letter dated April 19 2018 was not immediately released to her.

It was gathered that Osagie, who is an MBA regular student of the OAU, had gone into hiding since the sex-for-marks scandal broke out.

The letter inviting Osagie dated April 19 2018 from the Office of the Secretary, Post-Graduate College, was obtained by our correspondent on Saturday in Jos.

The letter with Ref. No: ADP 15/16/H/1424 entitled: “Re: Investigative panel on alleged harassment of a female student: Detailed audio recording: Request for the presentation of Miss Osagie Monica Oselode”, was signed by the OAU Deputy Registrar and Post-Graduate College Secretary, Mrs. A.O. Fadeyibi.

The letter reads: “I write at the instance of the Provost, Post-Graduate College to invite you to appear before the investigative panel on alleged harassment of a female student detailed in audio recording at its meeting which will come up at 10:00am on Tuesday April 24 2018.

“Please be informed that on arrival, you are required to call the Secretary to the panel to facilitate your appearance before the panel. Thank you.”

Akiyode-Afolabi had raised the alarm that Osagie, “resorted to self help” through audio recording after two lecturers approached by her for intervention disappointed her.

According to her, several efforts made by her in reporting her predicament to two senior lecturers in the Faculty of Administration were unsuccessful as they both refused to intervene, adding that she therefore resorted to to self- help in documenting her evidence.

Akiyode-Afolabi, a former Public Officer of the OAU Students Union Government, therefore called on the school authorities “not to compromise the reputation of this old and respected university and its responsibility for protecting its students in a bid to covering the unethical and disgraceful behavior of individual lecturers.