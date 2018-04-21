One insurgent has been killed in a successful operation to repel rampaging Boko Haram at Gamboru-Ngala in Borno.

Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, the Director, Army Public Relations, in a statement said that several others fled in the operation.

Chukwu said: “”troops of 3 Battalion on operation LAFIYA DOLE had successfully repelled Boko Haram terrorists’ attack at Gamboru Ngala, Borno State.

““One Boko Haram terrorist was neutralised during the encounter while other members of the group fled following a superior fire power from the troops.

“”Unfortunately, one soldier lost his life during the attack”.

Chukwu disclosed that the troops recovered one Rocket Propelled gun, seven tube, one Anti Aircraft gun, two AK 47 rifles and two empty magazines.

The army spokesman called on the people to cooperate with troops, provide useful and timely information to security agencies.