Daniel Itsuokor has emerged overall best out of 56 participants from 14 universities in a mathematics competition organised by National Mathematical Centre (NMC).

Stephen Onah, the director and chief executive of NMC, disclosed this during the closing ceremony of the competition on Friday.

Represented by Peter Onumaiye, the coordinator, mathematical sciences programme of the NMC, Onah said five participants won gold medals, nine got silver medals, while 14 went home with bronze medals out of the 56 participants.

Itsuokor, a 400 level mathematics student at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), expressed gratitude to the centre for the opportunity given them to exercise their capabilities in the knowledge of mathematics.

He attributed his success to hard work and determination and encouraged other students to embrace mathematics, saying studying the course was not so difficult as presumed by some students.

A total of 14 Nigerian universities took part in the 2018 National Mathematics Competition for university students which started on April 17.

At institutional stage, UNILAG came first, followed by the Federal University of Technology Akure in second place, while the University of Nigeria Nsukka claimed the third position.