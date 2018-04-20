Kaduna State Government has engaged experts to unravel the frequent death of cows in Kaura Local Government Area, to avert breakdown of law and order.

The Administrator of the Local Government, Mr Zitung Basahuwa-Agog, made the disclosure at a town hall meeting held in Kagoro on Friday.

The meeting was organised by the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to explore ways of promoting mutual trust and understanding among farmers and Fulani herders in the area.

About 50 cows died mysteriously in five separate incidences since February this year within Kagoro chiefdom.

The local council chief noted that the frequent death of the cows in the area was hard to understand, adding that experts had been engaged to unravel the mystery.

“I urge everyone to be patient as we await the outcome of the tests carried out by the experts,” he said.

Basahuwa-Agog emphasized that the state government was interested in its people living in peace with one another to pave way for development.

“This meeting is aimed at bringing the people together with a view to seeking suggestions on the way forward,” he added.

Also, Prof. Kabir Mato, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, in a message, decried the frequent death of the cows in Kagoro Chiefdom, saying it posed serious security challenge.

The commissioner, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Malam Adamu Mansir, appealed to farmers and herders to avoid tendencies that could lead to the breakdown of law and order.

He urged them to come together and promote peace among themselves to enhance meaningful development in the area.

Earlier, the President, Kagoro Development Association, Dr Benjamin Gugong, expressed concerns over the death of the cows and said the test by experts would determine the actual cause.

Gugong appreciated government for organising the meeting, saying that it would douse tension emanating from the mysterious deaths