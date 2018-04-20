The Federal Government says it will soon deploy an ICT-based electronic monitoring and evaluation system to track programmes, policies and projects approved by the Executive Council.

Mr Chuks Nwagu, the Assistant Director of Press in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Nwagu quoted Mr William Alo, the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, in the office of the SGF, as saying the system was aimed at “immutable efficiency and high effectiveness’’ in monitoring implementation of government’s decisions.

The permanent secretary spoke at a training programme for staff of Policy and Monitoring of Government Decisions Department (PIMGD) of the proposed system in Abuja.

Represented by Mr John Idakwo, a deputy director in his office, Alo reportedly noted that over the years, the PIMGD had been carrying out its mandate manually.

Data generated, he said, were stored in hard and soft copies making their preservation and retrieval difficult and cumbersome.

He urged the staff engaged in the training to make the most effective use of the knowledge gained to enhance their productivity.