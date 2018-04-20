Participants from the National Defence University (NDU), Pakistan, have commended the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), for its commitment in curbing the Boko Haram terror menace and other security challenges in Nigeria.

This comes as Pakistan has promised to strengthen existing ties between the two militaries and provide the necessary support to the NAF in the country’s war on terror.

Air Commodore Tariq Usman Abbas gave the assurance when he led a delegation of participants and Directing Staff of the University, who are on a study tour of Nigeria, to the NAF headquarters in Abuja.

A statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, reads:

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), yesterday 19 April 2018, played host to participants from the National Defence University (NDU), Pakistan, who were on a study tour of Nigeria. The team, which was made up of 3 Directing Staff and 15 participants, chose the NAF as one of the establishments to visit because of the long-standing relationship between the NAF and the Pakistan Military.

“The leader of the delegate, Air Commodore Tariq Usman Abbas, expressed the appreciation of the people and Government of Pakistan for the continuous cooperation it had enjoyed from the NAF and the entire Nigerian Armed Forces. He also lauded the NAF for its commitment to the security of Nigeria.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Air Vice Marshal Muhammadu Muhammed, stated that the strong collaboration between Nigeria and Pakistan facilitated the delivery of 10 Super Mushshak trainer aircraft on schedule. He described both countries as ‘twin brothers’ and urged the participants to take advantage of the visit to learn more about Nigeria as they were potential strategic thinkers in whose hands the security of the world would revolve in the nearest future.

“It would be recalled that the NAF, in December 2017, received the delivery of 5 Super Mushshak aircraft, bringing the total number of the Super Mushshak aircraft purchased from Pakistan to 10. The purchase of the aircraft made it possible for the NAF to graduate cadet pilots before their commissioning as officers, a feat last recorded about three decades ago.”