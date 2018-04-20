SystemSpecs, a Nigerian payment platform, is set to showcase its financial technology at the 2018 US-Nigeria investment summit.

According to a statement by organisers of the event, the investment summit is to promote home-grown world-class products and initiatives to the international community.

The two-day summit, organised by the Nigerian embassy in US, will commence in Washington, DC on Friday.

“US-Nigeria investment summit 2018 will be an opportunity to capture Nigeria’s share of foreign direct investment (FDI) into an African market where household consumption will total $2.1 trillion; business spending will increase to $3.5 trillion; and Africa’s manufacturing output will nearly double to $930 billion by the year 2025,” the statement read.

“The summit is also the bridge to commercial engagement with Nigeria, Africa’s gateway country and largest economy.”

SystemSpec, owners of Remita, the software infrastructure which facilitates payment into Nigeria’s treasury single account (TSA), will represent Nigeria alongside representatives of the federal government and a host of other Nigerian business delegates.

Hosted by Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor, Nigeria’s ambassador to the US, the theme for the summit is Nigeria is Open for business. Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to deliver the keynote speech.

Attending the summit are senior government officials and business leaders, officials of US department of commerce, department of state, The US Import-Export Bank and the trade and development agency.