Sen. Andy Uba, representing Anambra South Senatorial District, has faulted the appointment of Mr Victor Uwajeh, by the Federal Government as a consultant to trace and recover public funds.

Mr Anayo Adibe, Uba’s lawyer, in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, expressed concern over Uwajeh’s appointment to recover assets.

He said that his concern was hinged on the fact that there was a four-count charge against Uwajeh at the Federal High Court Abuja, which he was yet to clear.

“I am not condemning Uwajeh out rightly as the rule of law holds, the accused is innocent until proven guilty. Such matters are to be left to the judge in a court of law.

“But what is to be said of a man who has so egregiously refused to stand trial and provide himself the opportunity to clear himself of his charges?

“He remains, as described by the presiding judge, ‘a fugitive of the law’.

“What is certain is that this is not someone who appears worthy of such an appointment.

“This is public business and we as honest members of the Nigerian public retain the right to scrutinise those who are mandated to act on our collective behalf.

“Meanwhile, as it were, let us attend to the facts of the matter.

“Uwajeh allegedly a private investigator based in the United Kingdom is under prosecution by the Attorney-General of the Federation for charges including conspiracy, criminal impersonation, fraud and forgery.

“The court has since granted the request made by the ‎Federal Government to serve criminal summons on Uwajeh through substituted means by pasting at his premises.

“The judge, Justice John Tsoho granted the application after counsel to the government, Aminu Alilu informed the court that Uwajeh had on several occasions evaded service of court summons.

“The government alleged that Uwajeh tried to obtain money through fraudulent means and was indicted by an investigation of a crack team from the Nigerian Police Force based on a petition.’’

Uba, therefore, wondered why government would appointment Uwajeh to help it trace and recover public assets and proceeds of fraud as part of the ongoing fight against corruption in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that Uwajeh’s appointment was made known by Okoi Obono-Obla, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Prosecution Matters.

Obla is also Chairman, Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property.

All efforts by NAN to reach Uwajeh to get his reaction were not successful as his phone was switched off.