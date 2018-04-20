The Academic Staff Union (ASUU), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, says it is satisfied with the suspension Prof. Richard Akindele, who was allegedly involved in a sex-for-mark scandal.

Dr Adeola Egbedodun, the Chairperson of the union, in a statement in Osogbo on Friday, commended the university management for the prompt action taken on the recommendations of the investigative panel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, the OAU Vice Chancellor, on Thursday confirmed the suspension of the professor.

Ogunbodede, in a statement, said he had received and considered the interim report of the committee set up to investigate the allegation, as revealed in the audio recording.

The vice chancellor also said that the female voice in the audio had been identified as that of Miss Monica Osetobe Osagie, a postgraduate student on the Master of Business Administration programme.

NAN also recalls that a recorded audio conversation of the don demanding for sex to increase the marks of a female postgraduate had gone viral.

Egbedokun, however, urged the Vice Chancellor and his team not to relent in their efforts to get to the root of the matter and ensure that justice was done.

“The Obafemi Awolowo University Branch ASUU commends the administration for the step taken towards ensuring sanity in the system.

“The union expresses satisfaction on the prompt action taken by the administration.

“ASUU OAU reiterates its commitment to defending the integrity of the code of conduct of the university and to upholding its ethical standards.’’

Egbedokun, however, urged members of the union to always adhere strictly to the code of conduct guiding their appointment in the university as they carry out their lawful activities.