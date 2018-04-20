The federal government is taking measures to bring to an end, the recurring disputes between permanent secretaries and other stakeholders in public sector administration.

Winifred Oyo-Ita, head of civil service, said this while delivering a keynote address at an induction training programme organised for permanent secretaries in Abuja on Friday.

Oyo-Ita said the induction was part of government’s deliberate efforts to rebuild mutual trust and confidence among parties concerned.

This, she said, would enhance service delivery to Nigerians.

“Over time, my office has observed recurring tension between permanent secretaries and other stakeholders in public sector administration such as ministers and their aides, members of the national assembly, heads of extra-ministerial agencies domiciled under them and organised labour unions,” Oyo-Ita said.

“It has been observed that there are gaps that need to be filled to minimise areas of conflict. There is also an urgent need to build mutual trust and confidence among all parties concerned to enhance efficient service delivery to Nigerian citizens.”

Oyo-Ita said permanent secretaries’ roles come with a lot of challenges especially in an era of dwindling financial resources and escalating competing demands.

She added that the induction and other programmes have been designed to assist the permanent secretaries build their capacities to play their roles effectively.

Describing it as the first in the series, Oyo-Ita disclosed that there are plans for a joint retreat of ministers and permanent secretaries in the future as soon as the required funds are available.

Simon Etim, acting chairman of the federal civil service commission, in his goodwill message, identified disbursement of funds and procurement matters as major causes of the frictions.

Etim said there was the need for constant consultation and dialogue between the permanent secretaries and ministers or other political heads.