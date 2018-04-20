In a bid to achieve greater productivity in the workplace, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) has commenced a train the trainer workshop for some civil servants across Nigeria.

The training which was on occupational safety and healthy work environment was targeted at the first set of 100 civil servants.

Speaking at the opening of the training, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, OHCSF, said that the initiative was apt especially being that it is a train-the -trainer workshop.

“This one day seminar is timely and an immense support to the steps being taken by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation in preparing the personnel for the task ahead.

“The target is to provide the highest degree of physical, mental and social wellbeing among the workers within their work environment, furthermore to enhance service delivery.

“It is expected that this training will give them necessary knowledge and skills as well as competence needed to enable them carry out their duties effectively.

“We are looking at the general principles concerning safety in the work environment and a little bit more specifics in the area of fire disaster prevention,’’ she said.

She explained that the workshop would equip the participants with hands-on knowledge and skills to prevent hazards as well as address safety issues in the office environment.

The permanent secretary commended Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA), UK, for her kind gesture towards improving the competencies of civil servants in the area of occupational health safety and environment.

In his remarks, OSHA Regional President in Nigeria, Dr Dalhatu Mohammed, described the training as “dynamic and fundamental,” saying that it was the first of its kind in Nigeria.

Mohammed urged participants to take the training seriously, stressing that it would add value to their knowledge on safety.

“Nigerians are not conscious of what safety is, they look at safety from a simple and myopic understanding.

“But with this training, they will begin to have a different conception of what safety is, particularly in the work place,’’ he said.

He explained that the training would create awareness on the importance of a safe working environment as well as change their perception of what safety in the work place entailed.

The one-day training was organised by the Office of the Head of Service in collaboration with the Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA), UK.

The Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA) is an international organisation with the aim to promote the development and professional best practices on occupational safety and health worldwide